Walker introduces school safety bills, calls special session

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is introducing a package of legislation designed to enhance school safety.

Walker unveiled the proposals Thursday morning. They include establishing an Office of School Safety within the state Justice Department, creating a $100 million school safety grant program and requiring mandatory child abuse reporters to report threats of school violence as well.

Other bills in the package would require the Office of School Safety to use trauma-informed care principals in any training it offers, require schools to bolster safety plans and allow schools to share live video streams with police without violating student privacy laws.

The package does not include any gun control provisions or plans to arm teachers.

Walker called a special legislative session Thursday to address the proposals.

