Firefighters burn building where explosion took place

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) -- Firefighters are burning a Beaver Dam apartment building where a fatal explosion took place last week.

Authorities set a controlled fire Thursday to burn the chemicals that cannot be removed because of their volatility. Those who lived in the building were not been allowed to return to retrieve any belongings or keepsakes because of the danger of another explosion.

About 20 area fire departments with at least 100 firefighters are assisting with the controlled burn.

Twenty-eight-year-old Benjamin Morrow, who lived in one of the units, was killed in the explosion. Police believe he was making bombs when chemicals accidentally detonated. A funeral service for Morrow will be held Thursday in Madison.