Book a night at the home featured in "Field of Dreams"

If you book it, you can now stay at the home featured in the movie Field of Dreams.

The house in Dyersville, IA, not far over the state line from southwest Wisconsin, has been open for tours for about a year and now you can rent it for a night.

The owners say it's a trial run that's gotten a significant response, especially on facebook.

"We've had people private messaging for dates in 2019 and we haven't released any dates beyond December, because we're doing this as an experiment. So, I guess we're going to have to cater at least to those guests that want to come through next year and see how it goes," says co-owner Denise Stillman.

She says they've already been asked about availability for July of next year.

The field itself is still open and available for tours.