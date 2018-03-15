WIAA boys preview 2018: Bangor vs. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran

News release

MADISON (WXOW) -- The 103rd annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament will take place Thursday-Saturday, March 15-17, 2018 at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Watch all the games live on WKOW TV, online at WKOW.com and on the Magic of March app.

Top-seeded Bangor is a state qualifier for the second time in school history. The Cardinals’ only other experience came way back in 1936. They lost in the quarterfinals in Class C that season. This year, they celebrate their advance to the State tournament following a convincing 76-36 win over Southwestern in the La Crosse Logan Sectional final. They are the champions of the Scenic Bluffs Conference this winter.

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, the fourth seed, makes its fifth appearance in the past six seasons and its seventh overall. The Blazers have finished as the State runner-up three times. They had back-to-back second-place finishes in 2013-14 and another in Division 4 in 2010. This season, they finished sixth in the Packerland Conference and squeezed past Columbus Catholic 57-56 in the Antigo Sectional final to continue their crusade for their first State title.

Thursday, March 15

Division 3

#1 Valders (23-3) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-5) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 East Troy (21-5) vs. #3 Prescott (24-2)



Division 4

#1 Roncalli (21-5) vs. #4 Pardeeville (23-3) - 6:35 p.m.

#2 Clear Lake (25-0) vs. #3 Marathon (22-4)



Friday, March 16, 2018

Division 5

#1 Bangor (25-1) vs. #4 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (15-12) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Deerfield (23-4) vs. #3 McDonell Central Catholic (17-10)



Division 2

#1 Kaukauna (23-3) vs. #4 Westosha Central (20-4) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. #3 Milwaukee Washington (23-3)



Division 1

#1 Oshkosh North (25-1) vs. #4 Hamilton (17-9) - 6:35 p.m.

#2 Sun Prairie (25-1) vs. #3 Brookfield East (24-2)



Saturday, March 17

3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.

Division 5 Championship Game - 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship Game*

Division 3 Championship Game*

Division 2 Championship Game - 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship Game*



*Note: Subsequent games of each session will begin approximately 15 minutes following the previous game.

HOW TO GET TICKETS: Ticket prices for the tourney are $10 per session (two games in a session) for all seating purchased at the Kohl Center. Ticket windows are available one hour prior to the start of any session. Tickets are available online for $12. All online tickets are print at home or available at the Will-Call window.



STATE TOURNAMENT ON THE AIR: The State Tournament will be televised live on WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, WYOW-TV in Eagle River, WMOW-TV in Crandon, WMLW-TV in Milwaukee, KBJR-MY9 in Duluth/Superior and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The Wisconsin Division of Quincy Media, Inc., will produce the coverage. Also, download the Magic of March app for your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament on iOS or Android phones and tablets.

