WIAA boys preview 2018: La Crosse Central vs. Milwaukee Washington

News release

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 103rd annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament will take place Thursday-Saturday, March 15-17, 2018 at the Kohl Center on the campus of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Watch all the games live on WKOW TV, online at WKOW.com and on the Magic of March app.

Defending champion La Crosse Central, the second seed, returns attempting to win back-to-back State titles. It’s the Red Raiders’ third straight appearance in the tournament and their 17th overall. Their previous experiences in the State tournament date back to the 1920s. They made nine consecutive appearances from 1920-28. That string of experiences produced a State title in 1925. Another notable finish came in 1979 when the Red Raiders placed runner-up in Division 1. They are the champions of the Mississippi Valley Conference this season, and they have earned the opportunity to continue their quest to retain their title with a 72-52 win over Marshfield in the Stevens Point Sectional final.

Third-seeded Milwaukee Washington qualifies for the State tournament for the second consecutive season and for the 13th time overall. The Purgolders have won four State championships, gaining possession of the gold ball in 1985, 1987, 1990 and 1993. They have also finished runner-up on two occasions, in 1997 and 2000. This year, they are the champions of the Milwaukee City Conference. The Purgolders have advanced out of the Brown Deer Sectional following a 77-67 triumph over Pewaukee in the final.

Thursday, March 15

Division 3

#1 Valders (23-3) vs. #4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran (22-5) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 East Troy (21-5) vs. #3 Prescott (24-2)



Division 4

#1 Roncalli (21-5) vs. #4 Pardeeville (23-3) - 6:35 p.m.

#2 Clear Lake (25-0) vs. #3 Marathon (22-4)



Friday, March 16, 2018

Division 5

#1 Bangor (25-1) vs. #4 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (15-12) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Deerfield (23-4) vs. #3 McDonell Central Catholic (17-10)



Division 2

#1 Kaukauna (23-3) vs. #4 Westosha Central (20-4) - 1:35 p.m.

#2 La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. #3 Milwaukee Washington (23-3)



Division 1

#1 Oshkosh North (25-1) vs. #4 Hamilton (17-9) - 6:35 p.m.

#2 Sun Prairie (25-1) vs. #3 Brookfield East (24-2)



Saturday, March 17

3-Point Challenge - 9:30 a.m.

Division 5 Championship Game - 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship Game*

Division 3 Championship Game*

Division 2 Championship Game - 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship Game*



*Note: Subsequent games of each session will begin approximately 15 minutes following the previous game.

HOW TO GET TICKETS: Ticket prices for the tourney are $10 per session (two games in a session) for all seating purchased at the Kohl Center. Ticket windows are available one hour prior to the start of any session. Tickets are available online for $12. All online tickets are print at home or available at the Will-Call window.



STATE TOURNAMENT ON THE AIR: The State Tournament will be televised live on WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, WYOW-TV in Eagle River, WMOW-TV in Crandon, WMLW-TV in Milwaukee, KBJR-MY9 in Duluth/Superior and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The Wisconsin Division of Quincy Media, Inc., will produce the coverage. Also, download the Magic of March app for your source for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament on iOS or Android phones and tablets.

