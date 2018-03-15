Senator Shilling Criticizes Governor's School Safety Legislation

State Senator Jennifer Shilling is criticizing Governor Walker's school safety legislation. Shilling says it ignores a student demand for gun control legislation.

Shilling says the legislation does nothing to improve background checks or keep domestic abusers from obtaining guns. She said failing to address gun control will only lead to more tragedy.

The governor called a special session to address his legislation. The Assembly will meet on the bills sometime during the week of March 19. The Senate is taking up its own school safety legislation during a regular session on Tuesday, March 20. In a statement, Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says their plan will "closely align" with the governor's bills, but he has not provided specific detail.