Wisconsin man ticketed for 36th revoked or suspended offense

Authorities have cited a Baraboo man for his 36th operating after revocation or suspension offense.

A Dane County sheriff's deputy enforcing seat belt use stopped 31-year-old Jacob Schonenberger in Madison Wednesday night. After checking DOT records, the deputy found that the vehicle had the wrong license plate and that Schonenberger was driving with a license that had been expired since 2014.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer says Schonenberger has 35 previous operating after revocation or suspension convictions over the past five years.

The deputy cited Schonenberger for Operating After Revocation-36th offense, a registration violation, no seat belt and no insurance. Schonenberger was able to call for a ride.

Operating while revoked in a non-OWI case is not a criminal offense in Wisconsin and results in only a money penalty.

