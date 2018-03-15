Jordy Nelson signs with the Oakland Raiders

It didn't take long for Jordy Nelson to find a new home.

On Tuesday, Nelson was released by the Packers. By Thursday afternoon, he had signed with the Oakland Raiders and new head coach Jon Gruden.

Nelson commits to a two-year, $15 million deal, including $13 million guaranteed. The signing was first reported by former Packer and current NFL Network analyst James Jones.

Breaking News: Jordy Nelson to the @RAIDERS on a Two-Year Deal....15M, 13M Guaranteed — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 15, 2018

Nelson starred for the Packers from 2008-2017. Four of the last six seasons saw No. 87 rack up at least 1,200 yards. He finishes nine years in the green and gold with 550 receptions, 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. His 69 career touchdowns ranks second all-time in franchise history behind only Don Hutson.

The Raiders are coming off a 6-10 season in which they lost the final four games of the year. The team finished in third place in the AFC West.

The two teams don't play each other in the upcoming 2018 regular season, but the Raiders are scheduled to visit Lambeau Field the follow year in 2019.