Toys R Us in Onalaska sets closing date

The Onalaska Toys R Us is one of over 700 stores in the company slated to close it's doors.

According to a memo released by the company, the Onalaska store along with eight other Wisconsin stores will go dark on May 14.

The Onalaska store employs around 30 people.

"Some people became more of your friends, not just your work friends," said employee Kevin Owen. "They ended up in your life somehow, so it's sad. The people aspect is probably the thing that gets lost in this more than anything else."

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said a total of 326 workers statewide would be directly affected by store closings.

