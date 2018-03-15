Onalaska's Emma Gamoke will continue her basketball and volleyball career at UW-La Crosse

Onalaska's stand-out athlete Emma Gamoke wasn't ready to give up either sport, so when UW-La Crosse Volleyball Coach Amber Dunn and UW-La Crosse Basketball Coach Karen Middleton offered Gamoke a spot on the teams, it felt like a sigh of relief.

Gamoke broke school records for basketball and volleyball at Onalaska. On the court, she finished with 1,214 career points and was second on the all time school career scoring list. She received plenty of conference recognition, finishing on the 1st team and as player of the year. Most of all, she was known for her stroke from behind the perimeter as she put in 79 threes this year.

Gamoke will join Aquinas' Kyah Steiner, Whittni Rezin, and Jessa Peterson in the UW-La Crosse freshman class for basketball.

As for volleyball, Gamoke was a two-time first teamer and one time second teamer. She broke a school record in kills with 1,231 in her career.

Gamoke is looking forward to staying close to home where her family and high school coaches will have the opportunity to see her games.