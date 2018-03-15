Drug bust leads to warning about Fentanyl

Two men are sitting in the La Crosse County Jail after the search of a southside housing unit uncovered a drug dealing operation.

Investigators with the La Crosse Police Department executed a warrant at 2807 South Avenue in La Crosse as part of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, law enforcement seized 15.8 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of an unknown substance, a small amount of marijuana, and $3700 in cash. They also found 24 grams of heroin. It is what was cut into the heroin that has police officers on high alert.

"We're seeing fentanyl being cut in with the heroin people are dealing," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department.

Investigators found fentanyl in the heroin that was in the possession of Christopher Malone, 39, and Denzel Meadows, 22.

"It's a highly dangerous drug," Melby said. "It's a highly potent drug, and it doesn't take much of it to have overdose type symptoms."

Melby says fentanyl poses a highs risk to first responders and law enforcement. Officers do not test drugs with fentanyl present; instead, they focus on getting the drugs safely into evidence.

Those living near 2807 South Avenue tell News 19 that they were not entirely surprised by the findings. A number of cars in the driveway of the residence throughout the day made residents suspicious of the activity happening out of the unit. They say it was an odd coincidence that many of those cars were gone before the police arrived.

"This really raises the level of awareness for law enforcement locally and first responders and people in the emergency rooms locally that there are some serious drugs in the community," Melby said.

The investigation on Wednesday night resulted in what police say was a win for officers in the ongoing fight against drugs.

"It does feel really good to know that we are getting some of these potent drugs off the street," Melby said.

Both Malone and Meadows face charges for drug possession and drug trafficking. They are expected to make their first court appearance on Friday, March 16.

This is the third drug bust made by local law enforcement in the same area. All three of those incidents happened within the last year.

