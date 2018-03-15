Bangor hosts rally to send Cardinal Boys Basketball Team to state

Bangor hosted its second pep rally in less than one week on Thursday morning.

The community celebrated the achievements of the boys basketball team. Bangor has not made a state appearance in boys basketball since 1936.

Parents say the team has a special bond, because they have played together for many years.

"These boys are just phenomenal to watch," said Paul Amborn, Kade Amborn's dad. "We've been going to tournaments with them since they were in fifth grade, and all of them are really good friends with each other. They play hard, and there's a lot of talent out there on that floor."

Amborn says the parents are full of emotions as they get ready to head to Madison for the state tournament.

"A lot of anticipation and just a lot of nervousness. I think I'm more nervous than Kade is," said Amborn. "They seem to be pretty well composed, but it's a great stage for them, and I know they're so excited."

Bangor is the top seed. The Cardinals play Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in a semi-final game at the Kohl Center on Friday, March 16 at 9:05 a.m.

You can watch the game on WXOW, WXOW.com, and on our Magic of March app.