2018 La Crosse Area Day First Pitcher announced

The first pitcher for 2018's La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park was revealed at an annual kick-off event Thursday at the Moose Family Lodge.

Dale Anderson was chosen for the honor, he will throw the ceremonial pitch in Miller Park while the Brewers take on the Kansas City Royals. Dale has participated in La Crosse Area Day for the past 18 years. Throwing the first pitch has been a dream of his since the beginning.

"The La Crosse Area Day is pretty special to me because it's an area event," Anderson said. "It's something that I've had a lot to do with and you always run into people that you don't know, or that you haven't seen for a long time, and it's a lot of fun."

Anderson was notified 6 months prior and had to hold on to the secret until the kick off event. He says the main thought going through his mind on the day will be just getting the ball past the plate.

La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park is June 27. Tickets will be available starting April 3.