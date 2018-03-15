COMPASS NOW 2018 identifies need through collaboration

Every three years services like hospitals and health departments must conduct need assessments in their communities. In the La Crosse area, organizations collaborate to create COMPASS NOW, a comprehensive report identifying and prioritizing area needs.

Instead of conducting their own individual need assessments Great Rivers United Way collaborates with various services around La Crosse and the other regions they serve to develop COMPASS NOW 2018.

"We pool our resources to make this happen and do a regional report that is beneficial to everybody," Community Impact Director for Great Rivers United way Liz Evans explains.

To benefit everybody officials aim to hear the priorities of as many residents as possible.

"You can't go out and talk to every single one of them, unfortunately, although that would be a great way to collect data. So we have a random household survey that was sent out back in 2016 that was sent to about 5,000 residents." Chair of the COMPASS Steering Committee Lindsay Menard describes.

The report utilizes survey feedback and community meetings to create need-based data.

"The report is very data-centric, it focuses on the random household survey being a perception of what people feel are the needs, and then that's compared with other data points," Evans continues.

Data that will help organizations maximize the efficiency of area efforts.

"It's easier to tackle problems when you know what specifically is causing or driving the outcomes," Menard elaborates.

With the complex problems that face the people of La Crosse, officials say focusing on specific issues that drive need is the first step towards understanding them.

Menard uses housing as an example, "Well housing, is that the lack of houses on the market, lack of rentals, or is it the condition?" Menard continues to say how ambiguity regarding an area's need can lead to a lack of results.

That understanding of need helps people in the region to make an impact.

"It's really wonderful to see how this report has impacted the work that happens within the community, not only with ourselves but partners within the region." Evans says.

Two community meetings are scheduled before the end of March.

March 19 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the La Crosse County Human Services building, and March 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the West Salem Public Library. Contact LMenard@lacrossecounty.org for details.

For those interested who cannot attend, there will be a "webinar" virtual meeting on March 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, click here for details.

The report's tentative release date is June 1.

