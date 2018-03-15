Bangor soaks in the community pride as they head to the State Tournament

The Bangor boys team is headed to the State Tournament for the first time in 82 years. However, they are very familiar with the atmosphere of playing on a big stage as all but two of their players were at Camp Randall for the football State Championship.

The Cardinals face Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran Friday at 9:05 am. This team is 15-12 overall coming into the tournament as a four seed. However, Bangor will not take them lightly.

" Really good team," Bangor Head Coach Jordan Laufenberg said. " They have one really nice player in (Samuel) Meerstein. They have some really good pieces around that can do some damage if you give them the opportunity to do that. They play extremely hard. They press a little bit, play a lot of man defense, sometimes sprinkle in a zone. They are a good, solid team. We have to be ready."

The Cardinals are also soaking on the community pride as their girls team is coming off a Division Five State Championship win.

" Our community is poppin' I guess," Senior Luke Reader said. " Everyone around town is always saying congratulations and good luck and stuff, so it is nice to have the community support."

" It has brought a lot of attention to Bangor as a town in general," Senior Drew Johnson said. " Our senior class has really put our town on the map."