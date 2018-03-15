County members tour progress of former building

Some staff and board members of La Crosse County got a tour of their former building, now The Hub on 6th, future downtown residences.

Prior to being downtown's newest housing project, it served as the county administration building and the county courthouse before that. County administration is now located at the former Associated Bank location.

"People both staff and supervisors have been interested in what we're doing," said Paul Borsheim, President of Borton Construction. "They see the progress on the outside of the building, but [today is to] really kind of understand the transformation that's happened on the inside of the building."

The Hub on 6th is owned by 360 Real Estate Solutions and will include commercial space on the first floor, 113 apartments above, and 18 condos on the top 2 floors. Even though completion is still 6 months out, interest is already brewing.

"We actually have 4 of the apartments already leased out," Borsheim said. "We've sold a condo and we have other very strong interest in the [others]."

Originally, The Hub on 6th was expected to be for college students but now, it looks to cater to a wider clientele.

"We were anticipating more of a student housing development, an $8-9 million dollar project," Borsheim said. "This kind of transformed into a combination of retail, apartments and then condos on the 4th and 5th floors, and it's gone up to a 16 and a half million dollar project."

That's something members of the county say will double the tax base they originally expected it to create.

"With these condos for sale on top, and the residential real estate for rental in the lower floors and retail on the first floor, it's going to exceed our expectations when we sold the building," said County Administrator Steve O'Malley. "I've been with the county for 14 years and it's just an amazing transformation. We're really excited for the community."

The Hub on 6th opens on September 1st of this year. 360 Real Estate was not on hand to answer questions about pricing, however according to listings on Apartments.com, studio apartments will start at $699 per month. Condo price ranges from $240,000 to $320,000, according to Borsheim.