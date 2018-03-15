The Caledonia Warriors are headed to the State Tournament

Caledonia faced a familiar opponent in the Section 1AA Championship game. The Warriors met Byron earlier this year where they came away with a 76-62 victory.

The Warriors and Bears were set for a re-match at the Civic Center Auditorium where Caledonia dominated winning 87-53 to make their fourth trip to the State Tournament since 2014.

Noah King led with 27 points. Owen King had 24 points. The Warriors will play next Wednesday either at the Target Center or Williams Arena. The time/opponent/place will all be decided on Saturday when brackets are released.