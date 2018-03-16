Irish Rose ready for St. Patrick's Day

We're celebrating St. Patrick's Day on News19 Daybreak with a little help from this year's Irish Rose. Mary Monks discussed her Irish heritage, what St. Patrick's Day means to her, and what the La Crosse community is doing to celebrate.

2018 St. Patrick's Day parade

Saturday, March 17th, 2018, Noon

Downtown La Crosse

For more information visit irishfestlacrosse.org