Fox Crossing antique store owner makes appearance on Pawn Stars

A Fox Crossing antique shop owner made an appearance on national television in an episode of Pawn Stars.

This isn't the first time that antique shop owner's worked with well-known customers.

As he buys and sells across the country and even Europe.

34-years-ago, Ken Melchert thought about opening a new store in the Fox Valley with his wife.

"Had owned a couple of small businesses, I taught college,” Melchert said. “I taught art history, and we had an interest in antiques."

So they opened Harp Gallery Antiques in Fox Crossing, selling and buying historic furniture

"We get dozens of phone calls and emails every day,” Melchert said. “We have pickers that find things, you know auctioneers, house sells, people they contact us."

Melchert has dealt with celebrity customers before including author Stephen King and ballet choreographer Makhail Baryshnikov.

Now, he's rubbed shoulders with Rick Harrison on Pawn Stars

Pawn stars reached out to Melchert interested in the Wooton desk.

The desk was produced in the late 1800s with 110 compartments.

"The desk came from the great granddaughter of the original owner, he was a good ole boy, judge," said Melchert.

After some deal making the desk sold for $13,500.

"This is what happens when you get emotional about stuff, you pay too much," said Harrison on that episode of Pawn Stars.

With that money, Melchert said his wife bought a pair of earrings from the pawn stars store and will be reinvested into his "fun" business.

"It's always fun here just like on Pawn Stars, what turns up, what email pictures we get, what estates we look at,” Melchert said. “It's just amazing. It's really a wonderful thing to just find things randomly and they have great stories."