Hay bale art celebrates St. Patrick's Day

We have another hay bale artwork creation to show you. You may remember in November of 2016 we introduced you to Chad Gilbeck, a Viterbo University employee, who in his spare time paints hay bales at his family farm in Coon Valley.

He has another creation just in time for St. Patrick's Day, a couple of lucky leprechauns with a pot of gold. Gilbeck said they took him four hours to make on a windy day. The "coins" are made out of 5-gallon bucket lids, the "bars" are made out of old oil jugs, all painted gold and silver. 

As for their names, he's going with Murphy & Molly O'Brien. 

