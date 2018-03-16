Neighbors hope things get back to normal after apartment building burns down

Those who live in the buildings surrounding the spot where building 109 once stood, now can only see its rubble and ash. They are back in their apartments, but their hearts are with their neighbors who lost their homes.

It was the tragic scene that put an end to a 10 day process and investigation. Billowing black smoke and raging flames burned apartment building 109 to the ground as many people looked on.

"Once the building ignited and the roof -- just the smoke. A lot, a lot of smoke, said Deb Jahns, a resident who lives in a surrounding apartment building in the same complex.

She wasn't evacuated, but she looked on nervously as firefighters did what they needed to do to get rid of volatile chemicals that were inside building 109 after an explosion on March 5.

"The parking lot was just full of firetrucks. There were six or seven departments over there and it just made it real," said Jahns.

Although she never felt her apartment would be at risk, she still took every precaution. She packed up her most valuable keepsakes and put them in her car in case the fire spread beyond its boundary.

"I put some of my safe papers in here and some mementos and pictures and clothes just in case I had to leave," she explained.

Thankfully, she never had to leave. On Thursday night, she unloaded her belongings back into her apartment. Still, her deepest thoughts are with those who have no home to go back to.

"It's very sad. no one should have to lose things in this manner. The only good thing is, that nobody else was hurt or killed," Jahns said as she held back tears.

The pain will stick around the Beaver Dam community for some time. But many around town are relieved to an extent, knowing the grueling process is now over.

"After several days when the demolition is cleaned up, people will always have their memories, the ones that lived there more so than us. But I think it'll just be a new start," said Jahns.

FBI officials were able to go inside before this fire took place to get mementos and keepsakes for those 15 families, however, they weren't able to get everything.