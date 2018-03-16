Cast announced for community theatre's Cabaret

La Crosse Community Theatre is wrapping up its current season looking ahead to its penultimate production, the Liza Minnelli classic, Cabaret.

Set in and around a Berlin nightclub in 1931, the show weaves together the stories of an American writer Cliff (Aidan Smerud), a garish Master of Ceremonies (Joe Hammes), and the nightclub's featured singer, Sally Bowles (Macy Privet) as they deal with the creeping reality of the rise of Nazi Germany.

Directed by Onalaska High School teachers John and Lisa Reimler, the volunteer cast features community members from various walks of life (including News 19 Daybreak producer Allante Walker).

If you're interested in getting involved, LCT is always looking for those who want to lend a hand backstage or putting together costumes and sets. And if you'd like to see Cabaret, mark your calendars for the last three weekends in May.

It runs May 11 - 27. Evening performances are at 7:30 with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale April 23 and can be purchased on the La Crosse Community Theatre website.

In the meantime, you have two weekends left to see LCT's current offering, Calendar Girls, based on the Helen Mirren film. The show is running through Sunday, March 25.

