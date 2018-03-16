Voter registration system under auditor's microscope - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Voter registration system under auditor's microscope

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

An audit of Minnesota's voter registration system may shed light on claims that it's too easy for ineligible people to vote.

The legislative auditor's office has been examining the system for months. One of the goals was to determine whether election-day registration, and letting citizens certify their eligibility to vote, raise any questions about the integrity of the system.

Conservatives have frequently alleged voter fraud in the state, with one group, the Minnesota Voters Alliance, suing over the issue.

The legislative audit included interviews with county auditors who run elections and with county attorneys who would investigate alleged voter fraud.

The audit was to be presented Friday at the Capitol.

