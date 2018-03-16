Holder campaigns for Dallet, GOP files complaint - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Holder campaigns for Dallet, GOP files complaint

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is continuing his two-day swing through Wisconsin to help motivate voters to support Rebecca Dallet for state Supreme Court.

Holder was in Milwaukee on Thursday and on Friday he plans to host a forum on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Also on Friday, the Wisconsin Republican Party asked the state Judicial Commission to launch an investigation into Dallet's acceptance of campaign donations from attorneys with cases before her.

Judges are allowed to take money from attorneys and Dalley's campaign manager Jessica Lovejoy says it's a baseless complaint. Lovejoy says Dallet's opponent Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock is "running scared."

Dallet is a Milwaukee County circuit judge backed by liberals and Screnock is supported by conservatives. The state GOP, which filed the complaint, has spent at least $110,000 to help Screnock's campaign.

