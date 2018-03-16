FBI asking for leads in fatal apartment explosion

The FBI is asking for help from law enforcement agencies and the public in identifying any leads about the activities and associations of the man killed in a Beaver Dam apartment explosion.

Investigators believe 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow was making bombs in his apartment when an accidental detonation took his life March 5. Authorities say they found large quantities of explosives and a variety of unstable chemicals.

The entire apartment building was burned down Thursday because the chemicals could not be removed safely.

Morrow was a quality control technician for Richelieu Foods and had previously worked as an associate scientist at PPD of Middleton, a contract research company.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.