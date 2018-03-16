Army veteran who faces deportation denied US citizenship - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Army veteran who faces deportation denied US citizenship

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - An Army veteran with a green card who faces deportation because of a 2008 drug conviction has been denied U.S. citizenship.

The decision Thursday by immigration officials means Miguel Perez Jr. can be deported to Mexico at any time.

The 39-year-old Perez petitioned immigration officials to be granted citizenship retroactive to when he joined the military in 2001.

Perez served two tours in Afghanistan. He says he mistakenly thought he became a U.S. citizen when he took an oath to protect the nation.

Perez was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after he served half of a 15-year prison sentence for a nonviolent drug charge. He is being held in a Wisconsin detention center where he awaits deportation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.