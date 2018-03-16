Driver slams into cop car at scene of Milwaukee double homicide

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near 27th Street and Roosevelt Drive.

Police confirmed that two adults died.

No details have been released about whether any suspects are in custody.

While emergency crews were at the scene of the double homicide, a driver slammed into a squad car that was blocking the street.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Witnesses told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN the driver who allegedly hit the squad car was arrested. The witness said it appears the crash was accidental.

No word yet on whether any officers were hurt.