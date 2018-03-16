Johnsonville issues recall after finding plastic in sausage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Johnsonville is recalling some products because they possibly contain foreign matter.

The United States Department of Agriculture says the Wisconsin company is recalling 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products that "may be contaminated with extraneous materials."

The fully cooked pork sausage items were made on January 4, 2018. Here are the products subject to recall:

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with Best By date 04/04/2018 and Batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The USDA says the problem was discovered because three consumers complained about finding hard, green plastic in the sausage. There are no reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are urged not to eat these products; instead throw away or return the items to where you bought them.

If you have questions about the recall you can call or text Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 1-888-556-2728.