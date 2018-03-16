Jim Hagedorn Running for Minnesota's First Congressional Seat

A republican candidate for Minnesota's First Congressional District says he'll provide conservative solutions reflecting the views and values of southern Minnesota.

Jim Hagedorn says he's "running to be a partner with President Trump and to be a conservative reinforcement in the U.S. House." Hagedorn says he'll "defend and sustain agriculture and our rural way of life.

Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson is Hagedorn's primary opponent. The primary is August 14, 2018. Tim Walz who was elected to that seat in 2006 announced he will not run for re-election. Instead, Walz is a candidate for Minnesota governor. Six democrats have said they plan to run for the First District seat.