Tomah woman arrested after chase

Deputies had to use a Taser to subdue a woman who was trying to run from authorities early Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that around 5:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the Town of Knapp for a report of a suspicious female outside a residence.

The woman was identified as Krystal K. Kogutkiewicz, 33, who had active warrants from the Department of Corrections and Monroe County.

When a deputy approached her, she refused to get out of her vehicle and fled the scene.

She then led deputies on a chase into the Village of Millston, where she stopped in a parking lot and tried to run away on foot.

Deputies eventually had to use a Taser as Kogutkiewicz continued to resist attempts to take her into custody.

Besides the warrants, she was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of fleeing, resisting, and a number of traffic violations.