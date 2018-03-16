Governor visits Cashton High School

Governor Scott Walker continued his tour across the state visiting rural schools, with a stop in Cashton. It follows the governor's signing of Assembly Bill 835, providing additional aid to rural school districts.

"Every school district in the state will be at $9,800 minimum per student, so it's a combination allowing revenue limits to match with the additional funding. Rural school districts will get the same sorts of opportunities that students do in every other part of the state," Walker said.

The governor also took some time to visit with students in the industrial arts classrooms and work areas.