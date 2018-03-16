St. Pat's bus on annual tour

All things Irish for St. Patrick's Day visited Blessed Sacrament Elementary school. It's part of the Shamrock Club's annual bus tour, bringing music, dance and celebration to various schools and care facilities in La Crosse and Onalaska.

At the head of the celebration, the Irish Rose and Irish Man as well as other members of the Shamrock Club.

"We come and chat. There's music and dancing with the children. Later we'll visit nursing homes in the area and share our stuff again with the older folk, get up to some shenanigans if we can," said Irish Rose Mary Monks.

The all day tour is a lead in to the events on Saturday. The 11th Annual St. Patrick Day Parade begins downtown at noon. More celebration follows the parade at the Brickhouse.