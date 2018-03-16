Firefighters recommit to the community

A group of La Crosse City Firefighters reaffirmed their oath to serve the community today.

The City of La Crosse Fire Department gathered at City Hall for members to voluntarily pledge their support to the constitution, adherence to the city, state, and federal regulations.

For many of the members, this opportunity to serve as a firefighter has been a lifelong dream finally come true.

"You know, it's something that every kid thinks about. Being a firefighter someday. So for me it was kind of like a dream come true," said firefighter John Bayer. "Being able to give this firefighter oath is just something that, to me, kind of reaffirms my commitment to the city of La Crosse."

There were 18 members of the City of La Crosse Fire Department who reaffirmed their oaths today.

One of those choosing to reaffirm was, proudly, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam.