La Crosse restaurant owner saves life of choking patron

A local restaurant owner provides customer service far beyond just serving food and drinks with a smile. He actually saved a customer's life earlier this year-using the Heimlich Maneuver to help a choking victim.

It's both scary for the person choking and the people witnessing it, especially if they don't know what to do.

Luckily the owner of Houghton's Jackson Pub did. Keith Carson says his former career in law enforcement prepared him for the worst case scenario.

"I think it's good for anybody to learn First Responder Training whether it's administering basic first aid, even having the knowledge to dial 911 and to comfort and relax someone when someone's in stress," said Carson.

Fire Chief Ken Gilliam says having community members who know life saving techniques is like having people on the front lines.

"If we have people out in the community that are trained in first aid, basic CPR, things like that, it's just wonderful for us. Things are already taken care of. A save is a save," said Gilliam.

The man's wife stopped in the next day to thank Keith and pay for her meal but Keith comped it, wished her well and said he hopes they come back.

If you are interested in learning life saving CPR and First Aid, both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System offer classes. Also, the YMCA and the American Red Cross provide a few training sessions throughout the year.