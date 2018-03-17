Copy-Judge dismisses case against Minnesota teen who sexted boy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A southern Minnesota judge has dismissed the case against a 14-year-old girl who sent an explicit image of herself to a boy over Snapchat. The judge said that using the state's child pornography statute to punish the girl produces "an absurd" result.

The girl sent the image to a boy she liked last fall. After it was reported to police, prosecutors charged the girl with one count of felony dissemination of pornographic work.

Rice County District Court Judge Cajacob dismissed the case Feb. 20. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota made the decision public Friday, saying the ruling sends a message that prosecuting teens for sending explicit images of themselves isn't the intent of Minnesota's law.

A message left with the Rice County attorney wasn't immediately returned.

