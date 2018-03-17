Pawlenty: 'Warming up engine' for possible run for governor - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Pawlenty: 'Warming up engine' for possible run for governor

Posted: Updated:

EDINA, Minn. (AP) - Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty says he'll have an announcement soon on whether he'll make a run for his old office.

After speaking Friday at a Chamber of Commerce event in Edina, Pawlenty declined to say whether he's definitely in. He called it "an answer for another day."

Pawlenty says an upcoming fundraising stop in Florida is just "warming up the engine" for a possible run.

Democratic groups including Alliance for a Better Minnesota and the Democratic Governors Association are already treating Pawlenty as the Republican front-runner, with attack ads and frequent critiques. Even some declared GOP candidates are already treating him as a rival.

Friday was Pawlenty's final day as a Washington banking lobbyist.

This story has been corrected to note Pawlenty has not yet traveled to Florida for a fundraiser.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.