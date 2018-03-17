Copy-Wisconsin group works to repurpose urban wood

Wisconsin group works to repurpose urban wood - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin organization is working to connect woodworkers and builders with diseased trees that typically end up in landfills after being cut down.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Wisconsin Urban Wood repurposes urban trees that have been taken down because of disease or to make room for new development projects. Trees that aren't harvested at a farm are considered to be urban.

Dwayne Sperber is a founding partner of the organization. He says the municipality focuses on keeping residents safe when it comes to taking down trees, which often means trees are taken down quickly and sent off to be chipped or to a landfill.

Sperber says the organization doesn't cut down trees for lumber, but focuses on repurposing trees that have already been taken down.

