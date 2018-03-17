Upper Mississippi River commercial users to see new rules - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Upper Mississippi River commercial users to see new rules

Posted: Updated:

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Federal wildlife officials have proposed a revised set of rules for guides and others who work on the Upper Mississippi River.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently released draft rules that would impose new fee schedules but limit the amount of money collected from fishing floats and commercial hunting, fishing and wildlife guides.

Float owners and commercial hunting and fishing guides would pay a $100 administrative fee, in addition to fees per client that would be capped at $500 a year. Wildlife observation guide fees would be capped at $300 per year.

The change comes a year after the Fish and Wildlife Service's update to its 10-year-old comprehensive plan for the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.

Information from: La Crosse Tribune, http://www.lacrossetribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.