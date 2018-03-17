Copy-Personality conflict puts Walker priorities in peril

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Personality clashes and policy differences among fellow Republicans who control the Legislature are putting Gov. Scott Walker priorities in peril.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been unable to agree on a juvenile justice overhaul plan, a tax cut proposal and school safety initiative all sought by Walker in an election year.

Walker has been unable to broker a deal, and Fitzgerald has accused the governor of leaving him out of negotiations. Vos has refused to budge from his position, while he and Fitzgerald have sniped over the process that's gotten them to this place.

The Legislature's regular session ends next week, putting pressure on all involved to strike a deal.

Republican Sen. Luther Olsen says he thinks calmer heads will prevail because "people want to do the right thing for the state."

