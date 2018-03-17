Downtown parade for St. Patrick's Day

Downtown La Crosse celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style and in green with its 11th annual parade.

Clear skies and warm temps helped bring out a big crowd of all ages. Marching down Main Street were a series of community floats, local bands and plenty of costumed participants.

"I think it's great to see the community come out and be Irish for the day. At Oktoberfest we like people to be German for the weekend, so it's really nice to see everyone come out and celebrate," Karen Rude, a parade participant said.

The celebration continued for those interested with a post-parade social. The Brickhouse hosted the event, featuring live music and dancing. The parade and social both promoting giving back to the community, as donations were accepted for the Hunger Task Force food pantry.