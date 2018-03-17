Public learn about School District of La Crosse referendum - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

A critical vote for the School District of La Crosse is a little over two weeks away and they're hoping to get the public's support.

An informational meeting held Saturday discussed the operating referendum residents will vote on giving the district $4.175 million a year for five years to help fund educational programs, district facilities and replacing technology. The vote maintains the current level the school district gets, but the previous referendum expires in June 2019.

"We always seem to be in a process, when you have 15 buildings in the district and you're trying to support the learners and staff in all of those buildings, of a constant churn of what's next and how do we build that infrastructure to support our learners," Superintendent Randy Nelson said.

Another informational meeting will be held on Thursday March 22 at 6 pm at Logan High School. The referendum will be on the April 3 ballot.

