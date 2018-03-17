Wisconsin man convicted in death of 2-month-old son - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin man convicted in death of 2-month-old son

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Jurors convicted a Wisconsin man who prosecutors say killed his 2-month-old son in a fit of rage and then claimed the child died in his sleep.

The jury in Kenosha County delivered its verdict Friday. The Kenosha News reports Robert Stynes now faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced June 11 for second-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Stynes was caring for his son and his 2-year-old brother by himself while his girlfriend and children's mother worked last April. District Attorney Michael Graveley told jurors Stynes became overwhelmed and "lost it" before hitting the baby in the head twice.

Stynes' defense hired a medical examiner who testified the baby's cause of death was undetermined and that his injuries were caused during the autopsy.

