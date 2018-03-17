Rep. Pocan offers former FBI deputy director a job after firing

Congressman Mark Pocan is offering fired deputy director of the FBI a job.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday he had fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe just days before he was to retire. McCabe has been heavily-criticized by President Trump.



Rep. Mark Pocan's office released a statement Saturday saying the Democrat is extending an invitation for McCabe to work on election security.



“From Governor Walker’s outrageous voter ID laws that kept an estimated 17,000 registered Wisconsin voters from the polls in 2016, to Republicans in Pennsylvania gerrymandering a map to rig elections in their favor, our electoral systems are under attack. We must take serious steps to not only secure our elections from foreign actors like Russia, but also ensure that the American people have faith that their votes matter," Pocan said, in part, in a statement.

Andrew call me. I could use a good two-day report on the biggest crime families in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DYVP00Em0x — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 17, 2018



