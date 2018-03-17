Bangor community celebrates championship team

To celebrate the state title of the boys basketball team, Bangor fans rushed home from Madison to welcome their newly crowned championship Cardinals on Saturday.

Players were escorted by the fire department and met with friends and family upon their return to the Coulee Region.

The celebration gave community members an opportunity to show their appreciation for the athletes, with a focus on the legacy the championship Cardinals will leave behind.

"There's a lot of kids right now that are looking up to Luke Reader, Caleb Miedema, saying 'I wanna be the next Drew Johnson, or Garrett Krueger,' whoever it happens to be. They have definitely put an impact on the Bangor legacy," Bangor Boys Basketball Coach Jordan Laufenberg describes.

For some players, the opportunity to impact future Bangor athletes is an achievement they have waited a lifetime for.

"I remember as a young kid coming to games and just wanting to play in this gym and make the town proud. Now after games having little kids come up to me, all the parent's wanting pictures and congratulating me, it's an amazing feeling knowing the community looks up to you," Bangor Shooting Guard and lead scorer from the championship game Caleb Miedema elaborates.

Bangor officials are calling their three state championships this year the Bangor Cardinals Slam.

MORE: Game Recap

Bangor's Devotion to Their Players