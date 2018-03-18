Students offer unique opportunity at Custom Auto Show

The 44th annual Custom Auto Show continues on Sunday, with the La Crescent High School Chopper Club offering attendees a unique opportunity. That opportunity is to help decide the future of one of their handmade vehicles, the T-bucket.

The show features automobiles built from the ground up by La Crescent students and others.

People attending the show have a chance to vote on what color the young mechanics will paint their custom car.

The event helps students learn skills such as public speaking and fund raising, as well as mechanics.

"We are actually not funded by the school, it's an after-school group that kids build cars and motorcycles and they learn lifelong skills," 11-year-old La Crescent student Charlie Martin describes.

"We are working with TC [Western Technical College] and Winona, they are doing the painting and a little bit of bodywork. If you have any parts that you would like to donate for the T-bucket bring them down," Martin continues.

At just 11 years old the Chopper Club helps Martin gain the skills necessary to talk about their project.

Once students finish counting votes whichever color is in the lead will be the winner, no questions asked.

