37th Annual Model Railroad Show instills appreciation for the hobby

Whether the pastime is fishing or painting everyone has their favorite ways to spend free time and on Sunday an area organization featured their favorite hobby, Model Railroads.

It might be the sound of wheels on the tracks or crafting that perfect scene, regardless of their reasons people find joy in the hobby.

"I just wondered how does it run, and then my dad started telling me and I am like, I should get one when I am older, I should do it." Train Enthusiast Chasen Witt says.

It's more than going in circles around the Christmas tree, with model railroads people create their own worlds.

"A lot of these layouts try to make their layouts look as realistic as possible, our layout, as a matter of fact, is the La Crosse layout." La Crosse & Three Rivers Model Railroad Club Public Relations Director Mark Bell describes.

While some hobbyists replicate landmarks such as Granddad's Bluff layouts can be as diverse as the people that create them.

"A lot of the little gigs on the little layout here are just part of my childhood growing up, I had a dog that used to like ice cream so I've got an ice cream truck with a dog on it," Creator of "AnR Shortline," Don Revak elaborates.

Making your own layout can be a creative outlet that provides benefits later in life.

"You have all the exact same moving components but you can get up close and personal and you can see how they fit together and how they form. You're learning about how electricity works, how it transfers through cars," Train Hobbyist Garrett Schilling explains.

As with any hobby, a little time and effort can go a long way.

"Cell phones down, and your handheld games, and just get into something like this. It's fun, you could end up being an engineer," Revak concludes.

It's not an easy objective but model trains motivate young hobbyists to follow their goals.

"I might accomplish it, I am going to reach my goal," Witt's dream is to one day create a layout of his own.

The next model train event in the area is the 28th annual La Crosse Rail Fair in Copeland park in July.

