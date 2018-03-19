Medical Monday: Skin Cancer

As the weather warms up and the days are getting longer more of us will spend more time in the sun. Dr. Atif Ahmed, Gundersen Dermatologist, joined Daybreak for this week's Medical Monday to talk about skin cancer, its prevalence, and an upcoming free skin cancer screening.

In an effort to promote early detection of skin cancer, dermatologists and staff from Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are teaming up to offer free skin cancer screenings on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic.



The screening is free but appointments are required. Registration for the screening opens on Wednesday, March 21, at 8 a.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment for the free screening, call Gundersen Dermatology at (608) 775-6700.