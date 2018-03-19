Copy-Death of 10-year-old child investigated

Death of 10-year-old child investigated - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

HAYFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Dodge County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 10-year-old child.

Deputies were called to a residence in Hayfield about 11:30 a.m. Sunday because the child was found unresponsive in bed. The Post-Bulletin reports efforts to revive the youngster were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there was no obvious trauma to the child, who had no history of medical problems. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

