Copy-370 arrested for drunken driving over St. Pat's weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it made hundreds of arrests for drunken driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The patrol says that from Friday evening through early Monday, 370 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. That's despite options for getting home, including free bus rides, Metro Transit and Uber. Last year, the patrol says there were 175 DWI arrests.

