Copy-Study: plant diversity doesn't protect from aquatic invaders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - New research from the University of Minnesota has found no evidence that a diverse plant community in lakes keeps aquatic invaders from taking hold.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the university's Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center examined 13 years of vegetation survey data that the state Department of Natural Resources collected from about 1,100 lakes.

The study discovered that invasive plants were better able to adapt to less-than-ideal conditions than native species.

Ranjan Muthukrishnan is a research fellow at the center. He says the findings show the importance of taking preventative steps to halt the spread of invasive species. He recommends cleaning, draining and drying boats before moving them into a different body of water.

The study was published in the Journal of Ecology.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.